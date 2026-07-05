Call for young people to join Church Health Ministry

A call has been made for young people, particularly males, to join the Church Health Ministry.

It came from Chairman of the Anglican Health and Wellness Commission, Dr. Adrian Lorde, during his address at the 25th anniversary service held at the St. Thomas Parish Church today.

He encouraged the young members of the church to become involved, recognising their potential to contribute significantly to the ministry’s mission.

Dr. Lorde’s message underscored the importance of a collective effort in fostering a healthier society, urging everyone to participate actively in upcoming health and wellness initiatives designed to benefit both the church family and the broader Barbados community.

Chairman of the St. Thomas Church Health Ministry, Wilbur Lavine, said much has been carefully planned to promote health and wellness, not only within church congregations but also across Barbados.

He said the Health Ministry aims to create a supportive environment focused on improving physical, mental and spiritual health through various programmes and activities.