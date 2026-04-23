Calls grow for healthier workplaces amid rising mental stress concerns
The call for healthier workplaces in Barbados is growing louder, as leaders warn that mental stress is now directly affecting productivity and national development.
At the Barbados Workers’ Union Safety 360 Conference, both labour leaders and Government are pushing for urgent action to address workplace stress.
The opening of the two-day conference is being held at Solidarity House.
Our Deanzer was there for the start and filed this report.