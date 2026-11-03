Calls to turn gender equality commitments into tangible opportunities for women

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is calling on Commonwealth governments and development partners to turn gender equality commitments into tangible opportunities for women.

CDB President Daniel Best made the call while delivering the keynote address at the Commonwealth Women’s Forum, during the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.

Mr. Best says women continue to play a critical role in building businesses, communities and economies, and institutions must do more to support their growth.

He points to the challenges posed by global conflict, climate hazards and the rising cost of living, warning that gender equality cannot be put on hold until conditions improve.