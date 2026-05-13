In another three weeks, Barbadians will once again be regaled with the musical talent of calypsonians in the disabled community after a six-year lull.

This comes as part of the Calypso Competition for the Blind under the patronage of Adrian Forde, Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs.

This year’s prize purse has also been increased to 28,500 dollars.

Rachelle Agard attended the press launch this morning and filed this report.