The names of those calypsonians who will face each other in the 2026 Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Finals have been released.

Corporate Communications Specialist at the National Cultural Foundation, Akil Franklyn, announced the names of the calypsonians and their tents at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus’ Big Tent, just after 1 a.m. today.

The announcement came about two hours after the Kooyman All Stars Calypso Tent faced the judges at that same location.

Our cameraman Chris Wood was there to capture that moment.

House of Soca Tent pleased with Pic-O-De-Crop Finals representation

C.O. Williams House of Soca Tent Manager Sharon Carew-White says she is pleased to have five calypsonians in the finals, as well as Mr Showman as the reserve.