Canada earns draw in opening World Cup match

Substitute Cyle Larin made an immediate impact as his second-half goal rescued a point for co-hosts Canada, who opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier this evening.

Larin’s strike ensured the Canadians avoided defeat in front of their home supporters and secured a valuable point to begin their tournament.

The World Cup action continues tonight when co-hosts the United States take on Paraguay at 9:00 p.m., with live coverage on CBC TV-8.

The match will be preceded by the USA’s opening ceremony, which gets underway at 8:03 p.m.