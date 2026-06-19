The Canadian Government has received high praise from Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn for its continued commitment to Barbados as the two countries celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Mr. Straughn says Canada has played a significant role in the execution of the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) Programme, noting that its support helped the country navigate a period of economic challenges.

He was speaking during a ceremony to mark Canada Day, which will be officially observed on July 1.

He also highlighted Canada’s recent financial commitments to help build resilience across the Caribbean.