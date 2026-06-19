Canada reaffirms commitment to Barbados and the Caribbean

Canada remains committed to helping Barbados and its regional neighbours strengthen institutional capacities, enhance security cooperation and address transnational threats that affect communities throughout the Caribbean.

This assurance is coming from High Commissioner for Canada in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Brenda Wills.

High Commissioner Wills says Canada believes that safe communities, strong institutions and the rule of law are essential foundations for economic growth and social development.

She was addressing specially invited guests who attended a reception to mark Canada Day, which will be officially observed on July 1.

High Commissioner Wills adds that Canada sees significant opportunities to deepen and strengthen economic ties.