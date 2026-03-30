Canadian national remanded on drug charges

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Narcotics Unit has charged a Canadian national with multiple drug-related offences.

Ronald George Collins, 61, of Unit 102, 84 Oakville, London, Ontario, Canada, has been charged with the following offences, allegedly committed on 27th March 2026:

Possession of cannabis

Trafficking of cannabis

Intent to supply cannabis

Importation of cannabis

The total estimated weight of the suspected cannabis is 26.30 kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of two hundred and ten thousand, four hundred dollars (BDS $210,400.00).

Collins appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded guilty to the offences.

He was remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and is scheduled to reappear on Thursday, 9th April 2026.