Canadian travel advisors awarded for boosting Barbados tourism Published: October 5, 2026 | Updated: October 5, 2026 1 minute read Several travel advisors from Canada have been recognised for selling Barbados. This took place during the ‘Spirit of Barbados Mega Fam’ awards ceremony, held at Sandals Royal Barbados. Post navigation Previous: Barbados Fire Service honours fallen officerNext: Douglas Frederick appointed judge of newly established Gun Court Related Stories 1 minute read White Hall take top spot in Prime Minister’s Cup Group F October 5, 2026 1 minute read Education Ministry reviewing use of electronic devices in schools October 5, 2026 1 minute read Authorities to review security at mass events following fights at Walk for the Cure October 5, 2026 1 minute read Gun Courts to begin processing firearm offences within days October 5, 2026 2 minutes read Douglas Frederick appointed judge of newly established Gun Court October 5, 2026 1 minute read Barbados Fire Service honours fallen officer October 5, 2026 Top Stories Education Ministry reviewing use of electronic devices in schools 1 Education Ministry reviewing use of electronic devices in schools October 5, 2026 Gun Courts to begin processing firearm offences within days 2 Gun Courts to begin processing firearm offences within days October 5, 2026 Douglas Frederick appointed judge of newly established Gun Court 3 Douglas Frederick appointed judge of newly established Gun Court October 5, 2026 Canadian travel advisors awarded for boosting Barbados tourism 4 Canadian travel advisors awarded for boosting Barbados tourism October 5, 2026