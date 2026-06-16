Cancer Support Services founder Jan Lynton passes away

Founder and Executive Director of Cancer Support Services (CSS), Jan Lynton, has passed away.

In a tribute posted on its social media platforms, the organisation said it was with heavy hearts that it announced Ms Lynton’s sudden passing.

The statement noted that she founded Cancer Support Services more than 30 years ago and dedicated her life to one simple belief: “Reach out to all.”

According to CSS, Ms Lynton embodied the organisation’s mission through her unwavering spirit of volunteerism and commitment to caring for people living with cancer, while also providing comfort and support to their relatives and dependants.

The organisation said that because of her efforts, thousands of Barbadians never had to face cancer alone, whether on Ward C12 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in screening clinics, or in their own homes.

Cancer Support Services added that its programmes and services will continue, although some brief interruptions are expected during this period.

Ms Lynton is being remembered for her compassion, dedication and lasting contribution to cancer care and support in Barbados.