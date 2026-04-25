Cancer survivors celebrate resilience at fundraiser

Cancer Support Services (CSS) is placing renewed focus on life after treatment, encouraging survivors to embrace healing beyond the medical journey.

Today, at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed, a fashion show named “In Shades of Purple” was held as both a fundraiser and a celebration of resilience, highlighting the importance of finding joy after a challenging period.

Speaking at the event, organiser and cancer survivor Seandette Skeete expressed hope that the fashion show will become an annual fixture.

She noted that while cancer can bring significant physical and emotional strain, initiatives like this serve as a reminder to both women and men that they are still beautiful and deserving of confidence.

Meanwhile, cancer survivor and organiser Kashamra Hamilton Skeete is encouraging individuals diagnosed with cancer to take advantage of available support services.

She says these services offer a range of benefits that can help ease some of the physical and emotional burdens associated with the disease.