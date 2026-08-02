Slow bookings have become the norm among car rental companies this year, marking a significant shift from previous years when demand was more robust.

Industry insiders say the volume of reservations is considerably lower than in past periods, indicating a noticeable decline in customer activity.

However, there was a recent uptick in bookings over the last week, suggesting some recovery in the market.

Operations Supervisor at Courtesy Rent-A-Car, Rudolph Blackman, told CBC News that the FIFA World Cup appeared to have significantly influenced booking patterns.

Mr Blackman said that despite the late surge, the overall market landscape now looks quite different from previous years.

According to him, companies are adapting to these new conditions as they navigate this period of transition.