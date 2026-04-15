Making small and medium-sized companies stronger and more resilient is a core value of Caribbean Catalyst Incorporated.

Managing Director, Roslyn Jackson, says the organisation develops and implements human resource strategies designed to enhance company performance and improve the bottom line.

During a media briefing today, she provided insights into the company’s plans for 2026.

In addition to SMEs, their client portfolio includes publicly listed Caribbean companies and other regional organisations.

The company says it helps businesses enhance overall engagement and commitment to achieving organisational goals.