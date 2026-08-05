Mary Sayers-Niccolls is passionately committed to promoting the emotional and psychological well-being of children.

A recipient of the 2026 Caribbean Catalyst Craig Nurse Memorial Scholarship, Ms Sayers-Niccolls told CBC News that her ambition is to support children with disabilities.

She aims to provide specialised care and guidance, ensuring they receive the understanding and resources needed to thrive emotionally and psychologically. She says she intends to be a voice for the voiceless.

A final-year undergraduate student at The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Ms Sayers-Niccolls believes that disability is not inability. She has a broader vision of ensuring inclusive mental health support tailored to the unique needs of children with disabilities.

Managing Director of Caribbean Catalyst, Rosalind Jackson, says Ms Sayers-Niccolls demonstrates exceptional qualities that go beyond academic excellence, including leadership, dedication and a strong commitment to making a positive impact.