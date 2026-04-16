Caribbean cuisine pushed onto international stage

Tourism officials have partnered with Best Dressed Plate to bring Caribbean cuisine to the fore and showcase it on the international stage.

Director for the USA at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Peter Mayers, says a number of visiting chefs will have the opportunity to work alongside local chefs while learning the secrets of Barbadian cuisine, using mainly local produce.

He explains that the initiative began late last year, when operators came together to explore culinary tourism, how destinations can benefit, and how it can support local economies, particularly as Barbados continues to position itself as the culinary capital of the region.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Best Dressed Plate, Nneka Nurse, says now is the time to expand such initiatives, as more people become curious about Caribbean food beyond the traditional offerings.