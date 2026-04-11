A powerful Caribbean story is making waves in the film industry, as Saltwater captures the emotional journey of family, loss and identity.

Produced by Barbados-based creatives and international collaborators, Saltwater tells the story of two Caribbean-American siblings forced to return home after the death of their mother.

Director of the film is Dexee Lowe.

Shot right here in Barbados, the production brought together local and international talent, with a crew of nearly 25 people and a mix of students and professionals.

Producer Kirk Dawson says from quiet beaches to community spaces, locations were carefully selected to reflect authenticity and cultural depth.