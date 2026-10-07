WASHINGTON, CMC – Countries in the Americas, including the Caribbean, have made progress in policies, health services and monitoring to support healthy ageing, but gaps in financing, implementation and long-term care remain, according to the 2026 midterm review of the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021–2030).

The findings were presented Tuesday during a webinar organised by the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), as the region undergoes a major demographic shift.

“We need to ask how to respond to a growing population of older persons and what kind of society we want to build in the face of demographic change,” said Simone Cecchini, Director of the Latin American and Caribbean Demographic Centre (CELADE)-Population Division of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Through 2030, PAHO will continue supporting Member States and facilitating cooperation among countries to accelerate progress across the four action areas, with a focus on sustained action, clear goals, financing, monitoring and accountability.

According to PAHO, by 2050, at least 26.6 per cent of the population, 306 million people, is projected to be aged 60 or older.

A person reaching the age of 60 in the Americas today can expect approximately 23 more years of life, but only about 16 of those years will be in full health. This seven-year gap is the widest of any World Health Organisation (WHO) region, compared to the global average gap of 5.5 years.

“Knowing where we are is the basis for concentrating efforts, resources and partnerships between now and 2030. It allows us to identify which policies are producing change, which groups are being left behind and which capacities we need to strengthen,” said Dr Suzanne Serruya, Chief of PAHO’s Life Course, Women’s and Children’s Health Unit.

Conducted by the WHO with support from its regional offices, including PAHO, the survey tracks 10 progress indicators and the decade’s four action areas: combatting ageism, creating age-friendly environments, providing integrated care and ensuring access to long-term care.

In the Americas, 28 of 37 countries and territories participated in the survey. Among responding countries, the proportion with national policies covering long-term care rose from 61 per cent in 2020 to 88 per cent last year.

Twenty-three countries reported laws addressing abuse of older persons, while 20 had provisions against age-based discrimination.

In addition, 71 per cent reported primary health care systems organised to support integrated care for older people, compared with 60 per cent globally.

Despite these advances, gaps remain between policy commitments and the resources, capacity and services needed to implement them.

Only five countries report adequate resources for age-friendly environments, and just four monitor their age-friendly programmes. WHO’s Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE) approach is implemented in primary care in four countries, while seven have legislation recognising informal carers, including unpaid family members, and providing support.

During the webinar on the findings and priorities for the years ahead, Suriname presented legislative and policy advances to combat ageism; Fundación MÁS in Chile shared its work strengthening age-friendly communities through government-civil society; and Costa Rica presented efforts to integrate ICOPE into adult daycare centres.

WHO also provided an update on the global standards for long-term care.

The discussions identified priorities for the second half of the decade, including better measurement of ageism; increased financing and evaluation of age-friendly environments; stronger person-centred care and health and care workforce competencies; and expanded access to quality long-term care coordinated across health and social protection systems.

Participants also emphasised the meaningful participation of older persons in designing and evaluating the policies and programmes that affect them.