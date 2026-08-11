The Caribbean motorsport community has been plunged into mourning following the death of Harold “Doc” Morley, who competed as a rally driver in Barbados and across the region for more than 25 years.

The British-born businessman and long-time resident of Barbados was regarded as one of the island’s oldest competitive drivers.

Morley’s legacy was built behind the wheel of iconic, high-powered vehicles, most notably his WRC Subaru Impreza S9 and, more recently, his Porsche 911R.

Beyond motorsport, Morley, who was also a dentist, was a mentor who encouraged younger drivers to pursue their dreams and helped ensure Barbados remained a hub for rallying in the Caribbean.

The Barbados Motoring Federation has extended condolences to his family and friends, noting that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of drivers.