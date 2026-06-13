‘Caribbean nations continue to play significant role within Commonwealth’

The Caribbean continues to play an important role within the Commonwealth, demonstrating its strength and influence within the global family of nations.

That view was expressed by the British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, His Excellency Simon Mustard, during celebrations marking the 78th birthday of King Charles III.

Speaking at the event, which was held at his official residence, Mr Mustard said the Caribbean countries continue to make valuable contributions to the 56-member Commonwealth.

He noted that King Charles remains fully committed to advancing the organisation’s shared goals and values, while strengthening cooperation among member states.

The High Commissioner highlighted the importance of collaboration on issues such as sustainable development, climate resilience and economic growth, areas in which Caribbean nations continue to play a significant role.

Trevor Thorpe attended the celebration and filed this report.