The Caribbean is ready to expand into franchising, but there is still critical work needed to fully unlock its potential.

That assessment from Shawna Rollins, Head of Franchise Marketing Systems for the Caribbean Summit and Managing Director of Delicious Treats, following her return from a recent Caribbean Franchising Summit in St. Lucia.

Ms Rollins says there needs to be a shift in thinking, urging that franchises be viewed as export products, with greater emphasis on building readiness across the region.

She had high praise for the Government and international stakeholders, saying the summit was a success and has opened new opportunities for the sector.