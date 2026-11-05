The Caribbean is facing an increasingly complex security environment, with threats ranging from transnational crime and climate change to cyberattacks and economic instability.

Retired Barbados Defence Force Chief of Staff Colonel Glyne Grannum says regional countries must move beyond reactive approaches and develop comprehensive national and regional security strategies.

Speaking at the second annual Reginald Cherebin Remembrance Day Lecture 2026 in St. Lucia, the retired military officer warned that the global security environment is changing rapidly.

He says transnational organised crime, the trafficking of firearms and narcotics, and gang violence continue to threaten communities.