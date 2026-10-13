Caribbean warned against treating terrorism as a distant threat

Fifty years after the bombing of Cubana Flight 455, Barbados’ CARICOM Ambassador, His Excellency David Comissiong, says the threat of terrorism cannot be treated as a problem that exists only outside the region.

Mr Comissiong, who represented the CARICOM Caucus of Ambassadors in Havana at the anniversary commemoration of the bombing, says the tragedy highlights the dangers of using violence against civilians to achieve political objectives.

Ambassador Comissiong, who was speaking on CBC’s Mornin’ Barbados television programme this morning, says the Caribbean must also pay attention to developments closer to home.

He argues that the region has a direct interest in confronting terrorism and protecting civilians from violence.