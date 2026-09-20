CARICOM developing five-year reparations action plan

A new five-year action plan is in the works to guide CARICOM’s next steps on the issue of reparations.

Vice-Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, Eric Philips, says CARICOM is looking ahead to the next five years of its reparations campaign.

Speaking last evening at the closing ceremony of the Third CARICOM Regional Conference on Reparations, he says the United Nations passed a bill at the end of August, holding European countries liable to pay reparations.

He says the development comes at a critical juncture for CARICOM, with the region now turning its attention to what comes next.

Mr Philips adds that discussions will continue over the next several days as CARICOM considers how best to move the reparations agenda forward.

While he acknowledged that negotiations may be necessary, he says the conference also identified a number of key initiatives moving forward.