CARICOM intensifies efforts to ease cost of living

Barbados and other CARICOM countries are intensifying efforts to ease the rising cost of living across the region.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says while governments cannot control global fuel prices, they are working together to reduce the impact of inflation on Caribbean families.

According to the Prime Minister, regional governments are responding by sharing successful policies and introducing measures to protect consumers.

She was speaking during a press conference following the 51st Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, which was held in Saint Lucia.

Ms. Mottley said CARICOM member states are also exploring technology that would allow shoppers to compare supermarket prices before making purchases.

She added that the regional grouping is pursuing long-term solutions, including reducing freight costs and improving regional shipping.