CARICOM marks 53rd anniversary amid calls for greater regional cooperation

GEORGETOWN, Guyana. CMC – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General Carla Barnett says regional integration and collective action remain essential to addressing the challenges facing the Caribbean as the 15-member grouping marks its 53rd anniversary.

In a message commemorating CARICOM Day, Barnett said the regional movement continues to represent the determination of Caribbean people to shape their own future through cooperation and mutual support.

“CARICOM is a strong expression of collective determination to shape our own destiny,” she said, noting that collaboration among member states has strengthened economic partnerships and amplified the region’s voice on issues of global importance.

Barnett said the Community has made significant progress in several areas critical to the well-being of Caribbean citizens, including regional security, disaster response, climate change adaptation, public health and education.

She said CARICOM institutions, working alongside national governments and regional agencies, have helped establish the frameworks, safeguards and initiatives necessary to promote sustainable growth and development throughout the region.

According to the Secretary-General, the Community’s success has been built on a shared commitment to overcoming the limitations of small size and limited resources.

“CARICOM’s strength has always been rooted in shared purpose and the determination of our people to transcend the limitations of small size and limited resources,” she said.

Barnett also praised Caribbean nationals at home and abroad for their achievements in a wide range of fields, describing them as examples of the region’s creativity, resilience and innovation.

While celebrating the accomplishments of the integration movement, Barnett acknowledged that the region continues to face significant challenges, including increasingly severe climate-related disasters and uncertainty in the global economy.

She noted that consecutive years of record-breaking weather events, including hurricanes, have damaged key sectors such as agriculture and tourism, while changing global economic conditions have created additional pressures for Caribbean economies.

Despite these challenges, Barnett said CARICOM remains committed to advancing a common agenda focused on economic growth, food security, crime reduction and climate resilience.

She said regional leaders are continuing efforts to expand intra-regional trade, create employment opportunities, reduce dependence on imported food, improve public safety and strengthen infrastructure against the impacts of climate change.

The Secretary-General also highlighted the importance of improving transportation links and digital connectivity to facilitate the movement of people, goods and services throughout the Community.

“We remain ever mindful of the current and future needs of our young people, who deserve a region that is prosperous, technologically advanced and full of opportunity,” Barnett said.

She expressed confidence that the anniversary would inspire renewed commitment to regional integration and reinforce the value of unity and cooperation among CARICOM member states.

CARICOM was established on July 4, 1973, with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas by Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. The Community has since expanded to include 15 member states and remains the Caribbean’s principal regional integration movement.