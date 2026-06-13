GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Safety measures, charger installation requirements, and inspection procedures are among the areas identified as critical to harmonising electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

A statement issued by the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat said that charging infrastructure for EVs in the region came under focus during a recently held webinar to discuss the standardisation and harmonisation of these facilities to ensure interoperability.

It said participants shared experiences and sought more information on the EV landscape in the region.

Director of Ziklag Consulting Group Company Limited, Dr. Soren E. Maloney, said that while EV uptake is accelerating across CARICOM, member states are at different stages in developing standards for charging infrastructure.

Maloney, whose presentation focused on Guyana’s experience with EV charging, referred to challenges countries face, including small technical workforces, limited budgets, and insufficient capacity to develop standards and regulatory frameworks.

“Interoperability therefore is a challenge,” he said, highlighting the importance of institutional and process flow clarity, stakeholder feedback, embedding capacity-building, and developing standards that reflect local conditions, market maturity, and scale.

“You can’t cut and paste standards from other regions or countries,” he advised, warning that standards should not lock countries into a particular technology.