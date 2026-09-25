NEW YORK, CMC – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Thursday said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising its partnership with the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

It said that the agreement was signed on the margins of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with PIF Secretary-General Baron Divavesi Waqa and CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett signing the accord. The MoU establishes a framework for strengthened cooperation between the regions and provides a platform to advance shared priorities of Small Island and Low-Lying Coastal Developing States (SIDS).

“Our voices are strongest when we advocate together on issues affecting our peoples and our future. Today’s signing marks the beginning of a stronger partnership between the Pacific and Caribbean, enabling us to advance shared SIDS priorities and ensure they remain visible, influential and action-oriented in global decision-making,” said Waqa, describing the agreement as a foundation for a deeper and more structured Pacific-Caribbean partnership.

For her part, the CARICOM Secretary-General said that the MoU marks a pivotal moment in South-South cooperation between CARICOM and the Pacific Islands Forum.

“As regions comprised largely of Small Island and Low-Lying Coastal Developing States, we share common vulnerabilities, from the acute impacts of climate change to the unique economic pressures facing our nations.

“By formalising our partnership today, we are strengthening our collective advocacy on the global stage, amplifying our shared priorities, and building practical frameworks for collaboration that will directly benefit the people of both the Caribbean and the Pacific,” she added.

The CARICOM Secretariat said that the MoU provides a basis for the two regions to strengthen collective advocacy, share knowledge and expertise, and pursue practical cooperation on issues of common interest, reinforcing the voice and influence of SIDS in international processes.