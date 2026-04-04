CARIFTA Games: Jayden Walcott secures new personal best in u-20 boys discus admin Published: April 4, 2026 | Updated: April 4, 2026 1 min read A personal best for Jayden Walcott! The Barbadian finished sixth in the Under-20 Boys Discus at CARIFTA 2026. Post navigation Previous: CARIFTA Games: Laila McIntyre place 4th in 1500mNext: Oistins Fish Festival 2026 gets under way with vibrant opening Related Stories All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games admin April 5, 2026 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James admin April 5, 2026 Missing service member rescued by US forces after jet downed in Iran admin April 5, 2026 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026 admin April 5, 2026 Semara Olton places 8th in U-20 girls’ 100m at the 2026 CARIFTA Games admin April 4, 2026 Aniya Nurse clockes 11.47 to finish fourth in 100m admin April 4, 2026 Regional News All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games 1 All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games April 5, 2026 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James 2 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James April 5, 2026 Missing service member rescued by US forces after jet downed in Iran 3 Missing service member rescued by US forces after jet downed in Iran April 5, 2026 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026 4 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026 April 5, 2026