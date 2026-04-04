CARIFTA Games: Kadia Rock takes sliver in Under-20 Girls 400m admin Published: April 4, 2026 | Updated: April 4, 2026 1 min read Another medal for Barbados at the 2026 CARIFTA Games! Kadia Rock put in a strong performance in Grenada, securing silver in the Under-20 Girls 400m. CARIFTA Post navigation Previous: Gold for Barbados: Ashlyn Simmons wins the island’s first gold medal at CARIFTA GamesNext: CARIFTA Games: Laila McIntyre place 4th in 1500m Related Stories All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games admin April 5, 2026 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James admin April 5, 2026 Missing service member rescued by US forces after jet downed in Iran admin April 5, 2026 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026 admin April 5, 2026 Semara Olton places 8th in U-20 girls’ 100m at the 2026 CARIFTA Games admin April 4, 2026 Aniya Nurse clockes 11.47 to finish fourth in 100m admin April 4, 2026 Regional News All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games 1 All set for Sunday’s action at CARIFTA Games April 5, 2026 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James 2 Anmar Goodridge-Boyce interviews Olympic champion, Kirani James April 5, 2026 Missing service member rescued by US forces after jet downed in Iran 3 Missing service member rescued by US forces after jet downed in Iran April 5, 2026 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026 4 Weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026 April 5, 2026