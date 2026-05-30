Carlisle Bay businesses feeling impact of sargassum influx

Business operators in Carlisle Bay are beginning to feel the effects of the influx of sargassum seaweed along the coastline.

Our cameraman, Christopher Wood, visited the area this morning and spoke with several business owners about the challenges the seaweed is creating for their operations.

Many indicated that the accumulation of sargassum is affecting the appearance of the beach and surrounding waters, with concerns about the impact on customers and business activity.

Rachelle Agard filed this report.