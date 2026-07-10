Carlton & A1 Braves have won their second tournament of the year after being crowned champions of the Barbados National Dominoes Association Knockout Tournament.

Playing at the Barbados Defence Force in the final, Braves defeated 37 Family KC Joint 72-58.

Carolyn Harbin-Goddard and Siebert Saunders-Jordan led the way with 22 points each.

They also received strong support from Joan Griffith and Xavier Duncan, who scored 15 points each.

In the third-place playoff, French Village defeated Peace and Love 70-53.