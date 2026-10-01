Carlton & A1 Braves are the 185 Points Domino Tournament champions.

In a very closely fought final, Braves held their nerves against Buzo Osterio Welchman-Hall Whittle, securing the victory 185-170 in the senior division.

Johnaton Grandinson and Sharon Cherry-Lynch slammed the tables for an impressive 42 points for the winners.

RM Cleaners finished in third position when they defeated French Village 185-172.

Meanwhile, in the intermediate division, R L Seale Q.E.H had a comfortable victory over Trident Insurance Patriots, who could only muster 169 points.

And Bathsheba were the dominant team in the junior division, cruising to victory over Turton Construction Hindsbury 185-169.