(CNN) — Mexico’s military has captured an alleged drug lord listed among the FBI’s 10 most-wanted fugitives, sparking violent exchanges of gunfire in Sinaloa state on Friday that sent fans fleeing from a baseball game.

Mexico’s Defence Ministry said Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro”, who leads the Sinaloa-based cartel Los Mazatlecos, was arrested with the assistance of the United States.

The US ambassador to Mexico and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said intelligence sharing between the two countries helped secure his capture.

The operation was carried out by “elite military forces” using “stealth and surprise” to reach their target, the ministry said in a post on X, adding that Meza-Flores was taken to Mexico City following his arrest.

Two other alleged members of the criminal organisation were arrested during the same operation, Mexico’s Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said in a post on X. They include the group’s second-in-command, Germán “N”, alias “Serafín”, and José “N”, its alleged financial operator.

US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said “strategic intelligence sharing between the United States and Mexico” was integral to the capture.

“Terrorist Cartels and criminals will be brought to justice,” Johnson said. “And together we will make both our nations safer.”

According to an FBI wanted poster offering a US$5 million reward for information leading to his arrest, Meza-Flores is allegedly responsible for possessing, distributing and importing large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana into the United States.

He was previously indicted in 2019 on drug trafficking and firearm possession charges, and in 2012 on drug trafficking charges, the poster said.

A new indictment filed in September added several other charges, including narcoterrorism and conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist group. The United States designated the Sinaloa Cartel as a terrorist organisation shortly after President Donald Trump began his second term.

The DEA described the arrest as a “significant blow” to a violent criminal organisation and praised intelligence sharing between the two countries.

“(The) DEA commends the Mexican authorities who carried out this operation,” the agency said in a statement to CNN.

In a 2013 statement, the US Treasury Department said the Meza-Flores cartel had been involved in “an extremely violent turf war” with the rival Sinaloa Cartel, then led by notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is now serving time in a US prison.

The operation to capture Meza-Flores sparked violent clashes on Friday between the Mexican military and armed militants in Guasave, an area known as the agricultural heart of Mexico.

The Defence Ministry said authorities “came under attack with gunfire and explosives” when the operation began, while militants established roadblocks in several municipalities near the arrest site.

Dramatic footage, verified by CNN, shows a barrage of rapid gunfire from what appear to be Mexican security force helicopters firing at the ground and circling over Guasave city.

Local authorities confirmed “an attack on federal personnel” in the city.

Baseball fans at Kuroda Park stadium scrambled out of the stands as gunfire rang out on Friday night local time, according to footage geolocated by CNN.

“Get down, duck down, down, down!” one person shouted as people climbed over barriers amid the panic. A baby could also be heard crying off-camera.

An official broadcast showed players from the Venados de Mazatlán and Algodoneros de Guasave teams fleeing the field in the middle of the game.

“It’s being suspended… there’s a situation happening off the field,” the announcers told viewers. “We wish first and foremost to ask God that everything is OK… there is a national security incident, it may be better for us to go to break now.”

The game, part of the 2026 Liga Mexicana, the country’s premier summer professional baseball league, began at 9:30 p.m. EST.

A local resident, who was running errands when the violence erupted, told CNN that private hospitals had been taken over by armed individuals, while businesses, including convenience stores and gas stations, were being set on fire.

“I had to take shelter inside some shops that pulled down their security shutters well before closing time,” he told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity. “People are still trapped inside.

“Just meters away from where I was, a convoy of heavily armed civilians passed by, firing shots.”

Sinaloa’s state government urged Guasave residents to remain indoors and avoid travelling on the roads in a statement late Friday.

“Authorities from the Interagency Group have been deployed in an operation to restore order, which will be reported once the security operation concludes,” it added.

CNN has contacted representatives of the Mexican federal government, Liga Mexicana, Kuroda Park and both baseball teams for comment.