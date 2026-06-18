Carters Shining Stars Q in the Community attracts hundreds

Hundreds flocked to the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation’s outer car park today for the Carters Shining Stars Q in the Community.

During the launch, broadcast live on Q100.7 FM, there were performances from tent members, including De Announcer, Franswaa, Sharkie, Queen T and 2025 Junior Calypso Monarch Kadarius “King K” Allen.

Calypsonian and tent manager Julianna “Lady Virtue” Sealy says the tent has a lot to offer this Crop Over season.