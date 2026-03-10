Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred along Hill View Close, Cave Hill, St Michael, at about 10:40 a.m. yesterday.

He has been identified by a relative as 43-year-old Cheyne Hurley of Bristol Road, Cave Hill, St Michael.

Police say preliminary investigations revealed that the man was sitting outside a residence with other individuals when a brown motor vehicle approached. Two people reportedly exited the vehicle and discharged several gunshots, striking the victim.

Hurley was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private motor car, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.