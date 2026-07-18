GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, CMC – The Cayman Islands has confirmed one case of cyclosporiasis, but public health officials say the infection was acquired overseas and there is no evidence of local transmission.

The confirmation comes as the United States investigates a widespread outbreak of the intestinal illness.

More than 1,600 locally acquired cases have been confirmed in the United States since May, with thousands more under investigation. US health officials believe the outbreak may be linked to contaminated packaged lettuce and other leafy greens, although the source has not yet been identified.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite Cyclospora and is typically spread through contaminated food or water, particularly raw fruits and vegetables exposed to water contaminated with human waste.

The illness commonly causes diarrhoea, which can last for weeks or months if left untreated. Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, bloating, fatigue and weight loss. Most people recover with appropriate medical treatment.

Despite the ongoing outbreak in the United States, Chief Medical Officer Dr Hilary Wolf said there is no evidence to suggest an increased risk to residents of the Cayman Islands.

She noted that the Cayman Islands Molecular Biology Laboratory is capable of detecting Cyclospora infections and that health officials continue to monitor developments through international public health partners while maintaining enhanced surveillance.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Eryka Simmons said no specific food product, brand or retailer has been identified as the source of the US outbreak. However, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that lettuce and other leafy greens, particularly pre-packaged salads, are potential sources of infection.

She urged residents to practise good hand hygiene and wash all fresh fruits and vegetables thoroughly before eating, even if they are labelled as pre-washed.

Department of Environmental Health Director Richard Simms said imported produce continues to undergo routine inspections to ensure it is transported and stored under appropriate refrigeration. He said any spoiled or contaminated produce identified during inspections is condemned and destroyed.

Health officials are advising anyone who develops persistent diarrhoea or other symptoms consistent with cyclosporiasis, particularly after recent travel to the United States or following the consumption of fresh produce, to seek medical attention promptly.

The Public Health Department is also encouraging residents to practise good food safety by washing their hands regularly, cleaning fresh produce thoroughly, refrigerating perishable foods, drinking safe water and following any official food recall notices.

Health Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks said the Government will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates if public health guidance changes.