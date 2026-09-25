GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, CMC – New rules governing the importation of dogs and cats into the Cayman Islands will take effect on October 1.

The Department of Agriculture (DOA) says the changes are aimed at making the import process clearer and more efficient while maintaining animal health and biosecurity safeguards.

Pet owners are being advised to review the revised conditions before making travel arrangements, as requirements will vary depending on the animal’s circumstances and the rabies-risk classification of the country or territory of origin.

DOA Director Wilbur Welcome said the revisions modernise the import process without compromising the standards needed to protect the Cayman Islands.

Among the changes are updated restrictions on prohibited dog breeds. Under the Animals (Prohibited Dogs) Regulations, the first-time entry of Pit Bull Terriers, Dogo Argentinos, Fila Brasileiros, Japanese Tosas and their breed types is prohibited.

The restriction also applies to any dog breed whose lineage was developed primarily for dog fighting.

The department has also removed the rabies titre, or FAVN test, requirement for dogs and cats arriving from territories classified as having no rabies risk, including the United Kingdom.

Rabies requirements for other animals will continue to be determined by the risk classification of the country or territory of origin.

The revised conditions also formally require digital signatures on official health certificates issued by USDA-accredited veterinarians.

Country risk profiles and rabies classifications have also been updated and will determine the health and documentation requirements for pets arriving from different jurisdictions.

The Department of Agriculture says it is continuing to receive technical feedback from veterinarians, trade partners and other stakeholders as it prepares for implementation of the revised rules.