CBC hosts World Cup final watch party

Some football fans swapped their living rooms for a front-row seat in the CBC studios at its Pine, St Michael headquarters yesterday to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The broadcaster hosted a lively watch party for the highly anticipated clash between Spain and Argentina.

Supporters of both teams turned out, many wearing their jerseys, creating an electric atmosphere filled with cheers, friendly banter and nail-biting moments.

Deanzer Roberts has the story in the link below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DbCZyETNnKk