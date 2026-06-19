CBC launches World Cup Glory for FIFA World Cup analysis
The Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation is enhancing the viewer experience of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Starting on Monday, CBC will be airing World Cup Glory, a daily analysis show that will review recently played games and preview upcoming matches.
The talent line-up features some of the biggest names in football in Barbados, along with hosts Damien Best and Anmar Goodridge-Boyce.
The announcement was made during today’s edition of Mornin’ Barbados by Marketing, Communications and Events Officer Alicia Hintzen.
Monday’s first edition of World Cup Glory will air live from 6:00 p.m.
TV8 is also broadcasting one live FIFA World Cup match daily, with the other games being aired on tape delay.