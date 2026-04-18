The Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation has unveiled a major media development, rebranding one of its radio stations to Vibe 94.7 FM.

Head of Radio Diane Forte said the station will deliver a “grown, contemporary sound with a Bajan flavour,” targeting listeners aged 25 to 44 while remaining inclusive of older audiences.

She explained that the station will feature a mix of international artistes alongside local talent and regional acts.

Vibe 94.7 FM will also introduce interactive content, including micro-podcasts, live video conversations, and festival updates, positioning itself as a digital-first platform.

As part of its partnership with Crop Over, the station has been named the official sound of the festival, promising exclusive content and live coverage throughout the season.