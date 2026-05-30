CBC continues to lead the way this Crop Over season with 98.1 The One’s “Sat’duh Lord” community initiative.

The station broadcast live from Delon’s Roti and Bar as it continues its effort to engage communities across Barbados throughout the Crop Over festival.

Marketing, Communications and Events Officer Alicia Hintzen was on hand with the crew during the inaugural stop.

The initiative, which takes the station directly into communities around the island, has been well received by members of the public.