Christ Church Foundation boys completed a dominant season by winning the NSC Under-19 Volleyball Knockout crown, adding to their league title when the finals were played at the Wildey Gym.

Foundation’s boys underlined their supremacy, defeating Combermere 25–14, 25–20.

With the Church Hill boys securing a double crown, the Harrison College girls gained sweet revenge on the Foundation girls.

In a rematch of the league decider, HC reversed their league loss to Foundation, taking the knockout title in straight sets, 25–21, 28–26.

Here’s a look at both games.