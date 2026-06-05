CCTA focuses on knowledge-sharing and industry development

The Caribbean Cable and Telecommunications Association (CCTA) continues to seek to impart knowledge and build relationships with cable and telecom providers.

That’s according to Chairman Andrew Greene.

The association meets on an annual basis and also negotiates for channels and broadcast rights.

At this year’s conference, which was held in St. Kitts and Nevis, there was an added component, the Rising Stars Programme, through the Ministry of Creative Economy.

The programme caters to those aged 10 through to their 30s.

A limit of 30 participants was set, but since it was oversubscribed by the same number, an additional 10 were included.

Mr Greene says this aspect will feature again in other host nations.

Interest has already been expressed by the Bahamas, Guyana and St. Maarten.

Additionally, 40 technicians were trained and certified in cable splicing during the conference.