The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is calling for greater use of evaluation to guide policies, programmes and investment across the region.

Vice President Operations at the Bank, Dr Isaac Solomon, says with Caribbean countries facing multiple economic and development challenges, good intentions alone are not enough.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Caribbean Evaluation Space 2026, where for three days, evaluators, policymakers, development practitioners, academics and civil society representatives discussed how evaluation can help improve development outcomes.

Dr Isaac says evaluation should not be viewed as something that happens only at the end of a project.

Instead, it should be part of the entire development cycle, from identifying a problem to assessing whether the solution actually worked.