CDB official calls for greater investment in Caribbean economies

The Caribbean must do more to turn savings into productive investments as the region pursues its economic growth ambitions.

That is the position of Caribbean Development Bank Vice-President of Corporate Services Gillian Charles-Gollop.

Addressing a recent Eastern Caribbean Central Bank conference, she said there is a need to deepen the region’s capital markets and create more opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Mrs Charles-Gollop said the region needs more investable projects, greater access to investors and stronger financial systems.

She noted that projects must be credible and have the governance and financial structures necessary to attract capital.