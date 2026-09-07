The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) has voiced its commitment to strengthening the region’s response to varying hazards.

This comes as the organisation celebrates its 35th anniversary.

The agency held its anniversary church service at St George Parish Church yesterday.

Executive Director Elizabeth Riley says the agency has a clear vision moving into the future, as it continues to help build a disaster-resilient Caribbean.

Ms Riley highlighted some of the disasters that the organisation has responded to over the years, noting the courage of the region’s people.