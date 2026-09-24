CAF Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean has approved two hundred thousand US dollars in grant funding for the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency to implement the Regional Resilient Residential Construction and Re-Construction Project.

A joint statement released by the two entities yesterday notes the project will promote greater awareness of resilient housing standards.

Its aim is to encourage wide adoption of safer construction practices by providing knowledge and training in resilient construction techniques.

CAF says the project will also support technical and vocational training institutions in integrating the Regional Code of Practice for Residential Construction into their programmes.

Executive Director of CDEMA, Elizabeth Riley, says the Caribbean is one of the world’s most disaster-prone regions, where natural hazards continue to place homes, communities and economies at risk.