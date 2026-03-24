The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) is now working towards its first joint summit with Africa, and Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, His Excellency David Comissiong, has urged the grouping to use CARICOM’s previous conferences as a blueprint.

Ambassador Comissiong says during the recently concluded CELAC–Africa High-Level Forum 2026, held in Bogotá, Colombia, he noted that CARICOM has already held two Africa–Caribbean Heads of Government Summits, the first in 2021 and the second last year in Addis Ababa.

He was speaking during his weekly Conversation on CARICOM segment on TV 8’s Mornin Barbados.