Celebrating women’s contributions to Barbados’ agricultural sector

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security Dr Shantal Munro-Knight says the hands of Barbadian women, their work and their enterprise are woven throughout the history of Barbados’ agricultural landscape.

The minister shares this sentiment in a Government Information Service (GIS) video tribute to women in the ministry, in celebration of World Food Day today and International Day of the Woman Farmer.

She says women farmers are building on the legacy of those who went before them and are helping to shape the future of agriculture in Barbados.

She adds that, as the island’s first female Minister of Agriculture, she understands that her role is about helping to empower women farmers and the entire farming community to meet the moment.